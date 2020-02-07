Snow day? These are the best places to go sledding in Dayton

Combing through our archives revealed hundreds of sledding photos from the past decade.
Wherever there is a snow-covered slope, sled-riding thrill-seekers will find it. We’ve realized Dayton is actually a stellar place to slip, slide and get rosy cheeks all in the name of winter fun.
The most popular place in the Dayton area seems to be Community Golf Course in Kettering, where hundreds of kids flock at the first sign of ground-covering snow.
Here are some of the best places we’ve found to go sledding in Dayton and the surrounding area.
Did we miss your go-to spot? Let us know at contact@dayton.com and we’ll add it to the list.
⛄️ Indian Riffle Park
2801 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering
Hidden behind Kettering Middle School off Glengarry Drive and Stroop Road is a beautiful sledding secret. The Indian Riffle Park hill is more of a mound, giving sliders more than one side to slide down. No obstacles with pretty smooth rides.
Credit: Chris Stewart
⛄️ Community Golf Course
2917 Berkley St., Dayton
After a wet snow and a few good runs where the snow gets packed so tight to the point of almost being ice, you have found “Suicide Hill,” right next to Hills & Dales MetroPark.
If you crave scary sledding adventures, then bypass all others and go to “Suicide Hill.” You may get a little bumped up, but you won’t be disappointed. (We recommend caution and common sense.)
Credit: Lisa Powell
Five Rivers MetroParks has three locations with recommended sledding areas.
⛄️ Englewood MetroPark
100 E. National Rd., Vandalia
The sledding hill is located along the dam in the West Park. It's steep, but there's lots of room to have multiple launches for races or stunt competitions. Use the 100 E. National Rd. entrance (US 40 at St. Rte 48) and follow the park road to the right for parking.
Credit: Jan Underwood
⛄️ Taylorsville MetroPark
1200 Brown School Rd., Vandalia
Grass turf, bumpy and no obstacles with a gentle grade makes for safe but long-distance sledding. The entrance is located on the east side of Brown School Road, south of US 40. This hill offers a smooth/bumpy ride down a slope of 30 degrees with a 400 to 500 foot run. Taylorsville MetroPark's Sledding Hill's entrance is on east side of Brown School Road, south of US 40.
⛄️ Wright Memorial Park
2380 Memorial Road, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton The hill is an area favorite. Located off Route 444 on Kauffman Avenue next to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, this hill has great access and parking. The designated sledding area is a grass surface ranging from smooth to bumpy. The slope is approximately 40 degrees with a lengthy run of about 700 to 800 feet. Many great spots act as ramps for those who like catching air. The only real obstacles are trees, but they're at the top of the hill — well out of the way of a good run.
⛄️ Germantown MetroPark
6206 Boomershine Road, Germantown (just north of Manning Road)
It’s a little out of the way for many, but the big hill at Germantown MetroPark is well worth the drive. Located 20 minutes from Dayton, it is arguably the best hill in the MetroPark system for sledding.
Credit: Jim Noelker
The City of Dayton also has several parks with good hills:
⛄️ Washington Park, 100 N. Wright Ave., Dayton
⛄️ Bomberger Park at the corner of E. Fifth and Keowee Streets, Dayton
⛄️ Triangle Park, 1700 Embury Park Rd., Dayton
Tell us: where is your favorite sledding hill?