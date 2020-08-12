Coronavirus: 104,248 total cases, 3,734 deaths reported in Ohio

There have been 104,248 total cases of coronavirus and 3,734 deaths attributed to the virus in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
More than 1,400 new cases and 26 deaths were reported in last 24 hours.
Hospitalizations increased by 141 for a total of 11,901. ICU admissions went up by 22, bringing the total to 2,721.
The ODH is reporting 82,310 presumed recoveries.
Gov. Mike DeWine invited health officials from different children’s hospitals across the state to advise on how kids can return to school safely amid a pandemic this fall.
Dr. Patty Manning of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital said that for schools to be safe people need to wear masks, practice social distancing, frequently wash hands and keep surfaces clean.
She also advised that teachers open windows or teach outside whenever possible, as ventilation is another way to prevent the spread of the virus.
On Friday, the governor said more details on guidance for sports would be available this week. Information could be released during his Thursday coronavirus briefing scheduled for 2 p.m.