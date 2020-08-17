Coronavirus: 109,062 total cases, 3,832 deaths reported in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 109,062 total cases of coronavirus and 3,832 deaths attributed to the virus in the state.
The state saw 775 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, nearly 1,000 less than Ohio’s record of 1,733 new cases in one day, which was reported July 30.
Hospitalizations increased by 83 for a total of 12,319 and ICU admissions grew by 15 for a total of 2,786.
Ohio’s seven-day average postivity percentage is at 4.6%. Throughout the pandemic, 1,843,274 people have been tested for the virus in Ohio.
ODH is reporting 87,764 presumed recoveries.
Tomorrow, free pop-up coronavirus testing will be available at Kettering Fields, 444 N. Bend Boulevard, Dayton from noon to 6 p.m.
No appointment or doctor’s note is needed to be tested.