First area public schools open with students returning to classrooms

Principal Sheri McHenry stands in the middle of a square drawn on a gym floor to demonstrate how students will be socially distance during class.
Credit: Lawrence Budd

Local News | 27 minutes ago
By Lawrence Budd

Lebanon and Bellbrook school districts started the school year today with students returning in-person for the first time since March.

Lebanon is the first public school to bring students back in-person five days a week and Bellbrook schools also started Monday with a hybrid schedule. Brookville will start on Wednesday. Also Monday, some juniors went back at the Warren County Career Center.

A long line of parents wait to drop off their students at Bowman Elementary School on the first day of school in the Lebanon school district.
Both schools approved a policy that requires “all students, staff, and visitors to wear a face covering at most times during the school day.

“Students will be provided with opportunities to remove their face coverings throughout the day,” a new Lebanon schools statement said. “Opportunities to remove face coverings will include recess, lunch, outdoor instruction, and scheduled times throughout the day for teachers to take classes outside or to larger space areas in the school where students can distance.”

For the first three weeks, Bellbrook’s plan calls for the student body to be split in two, with each group physically attending school two days a week. Then all students would be in school together starting Sept. 8.

A Lebanon parent fills out paper work on Monday, the first day of school for the district.
Credit: Lawrence Budd

