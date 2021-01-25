Coronavirus: 4,334 daily cases, 198 hospitalizations reported in Ohio

As of Monday, there were 3,037 coronavirus patients in Ohio hospitals, the second lowest number in the last two weeks, according to ODH. On Sunday, there were 3,009 patients.

In southwest Ohio, ODH reported 873 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Monday. It was also the second lowest number of patients in region over the last two weeks. The region also has 224 coronavirus patients in the ICU and 182 on ventilators.

Statewide, there have been 6,560 COVID-19 patients admitted to ICUs in Ohio throughout the pandemic.

Fifty-seven deaths were reported Monday in Ohio, bringing the total to 10,768.

Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that a statewide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. would be extended to Jan. 30.

He cited concerns with cases remaining high across the state as well as a new variant in Ohio that is believed to be more contagious.

“Unfortunately it’s going to have to stay,” DeWine said during his press briefing Thursday. “We’re still at a very high level.”

The curfew first went into effect on Nov. 19 and was scheduled to last 21 days. This is the third time the curfew has been extended.