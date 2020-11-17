Coronavirus: 7,079 daily cases, 312,443 total reported in Ohio

Ohio reported more than 7,000 daily case of coronavirus for the fourth day in a row, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The state has recorded 312,443 total cases, adding 7,079 Tuesday.
Hospitalizations increased by 368, the second highest number the state has reported. The current high is 386 reported on Nov. 10.
Throughout the pandemic, Ohio has reported 22,846 hospitalizations and 4,250 ICU admissions.
Cases and hospitalizations have continued to rise over the last month.
On Nov. 1, Ohio reported 3,303 daily cases. Less than two weeks later, Ohio tallied a record-high 8,071 cases.