Coronavirus: Antioch reports first case

Antioch College announced its first case of coronavirus this week.
One student tested positive, and that individual is in quarantine. The school leadership alerted the Greene County Public Health Department, according to a news release. Those who were in direct contact with the infected student were contacted through contact tracing.
The infected student represents about 1% of the private, liberal arts college’s on-campus population. The school, located in Yellow Springs, has a total of 116 full-time students. Classes started on Aug. 31.
“At nine weeks into the quarter, we have been fortunate to have only one case of COVID-19 so far, especially with the rapid rise of cases in the Miami Valley," said Mila Cooper, vice president for student affairs. "Students, faculty and staff are cooperating with our testing guidelines, and we are proud of everyone in our community who has worked so hard to keep our community safe.”