Coronavirus cases back in double digits at University of Dayton

University of Dayton new coronavirus cases were back in double digits after back-to-back days of single digit reports.
Seventeen news cases were reported on Tuesday, compared to eight cases on Tuesday and six on Labor Day.
There are 189 active cases at the university, with 962 recovered and 1,151 total cases since Aug. 10.
In the last few days, cases at UD have plunged following a warning from Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County Commissioner Jeffrey A. Cooper.
On Friday Cooper said that if the COVID-19 cases at the school didn’t improve by Sep. 14 he would recommend that all classes remain online.
Calling the outbreak a “a major threat to the public’s health and the well-being of our citizens,” the commissioner urged students to help slow the spread of the virus.
Gov. Mike DeWine and state health officials expressed concerns last week about a potential spike in cases following Labor Day weekend if Ohioans didn’t follow health guidelines.
The state’s cases jumped after the 4th of July holiday, with Ohio hitting a record-high number of daily cases at 1,733 on July 30 and averaging 1,300 new cases a day.
UD officials said Tuesday they were encouraged by the drop in daily cases.
“We have seen ebbs and flows in the data, and will continue to evaluate trends this week in consultation with public health and our panel of medical experts to determine whether to return to in-person instruction or continue virtual learning," the statement read. "We ask the entire campus community to continue to be diligent in following safety protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining physical distance.”