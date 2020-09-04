Coronavirus on campus: WSU, Cedarville report new cases

In a note to the Wright State campus community, Leaman urged everyone to remain cautious during the Labor Day Holiday.

“Fall semester has been in session for almost two weeks now, and I appreciate the efforts of everyone in our campus community to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” he wrote. “I see people wearing their face coverings and practicing physical distancing, as well as other measures. With the Labor Day holiday weekend approaching, I ask each of you to please exercise extreme caution when interacting with friends and family or attending activities.”

The university is preparing to open a clinic on campus for students and employees to get tested. The facility will tentatively open on Sept. 14, Leaman said. The initial days and hours of operation will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4:00 to 4:45 p.m.