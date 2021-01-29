Coronavirus: Hospitalizations continue to drop, remain under 3,000 in Ohio

The curfew will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

If Ohio can keep hospitalizations under 3,000 for seven days, the curfew will be from midnight to 5 a.m. The curfew will be lifted entirely if hospitalizations are under 2,500 patients for seven straight days.

Hospitalizations increased by166 in Ohio Friday for a total of 45,952.

Ohio’s daily coronavirus case average dropped below 6,000 on Friday as the state’s cases dipped below 5,000 again, according to the ODH.

Ohio recorded 4,874 daily cases Friday after after two consecutive days above 5,000. The state’s 21-day average is now 5,999 cases.

The state has not recorded more than 6,000 cases since Jan. 21.

Throughout the pandemic, 888,590 total cases have been reported in Ohio.

Sixty-four deaths attributed to the virus were reported Friday, for a total of 11,070.

Next week, Ohio will begin vaccination K-12 school staff as part of an effort to bring most students back to in-person or hybrid learning by March 1.

About 500 schools are scheduled to begin vaccinations next week. The rest of the districts who signed up for the program will be notified of its vaccination date by the end of today.

DeWine said the state’s goal is to have all school personnel who want the vaccine to have received their first shot by the end of February. Due to limited vaccine supplies, it is not possible for Ohio to vaccinate all school staff in the same week will also vaccinating elderly Ohioans.

People ages 70 and older will also be eligible to get vaccinated next week. Vaccine clinics for the general public and school staff will be held separately.