Coronavirus: Daily cases remain under 4,000, hospitalizations under 2,000 in Ohio

Earlier this month DeWine outlined different guidelines to loosen the curfew. If hospitalizations remained under 3,500 for seven straight days the curfew would be from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and if they stayed under 3,000 for a week it would be from midnight to 5 a.m. Keeping hospitalizations under 2,500 for seven consecutive days would get the curfew lifted completely.

As of Wednesday, Ohio had 1,922 coronavirus patients in hospitals across the state, according to ODH. It’s the second day in a row the state’s hospitalizations remained under 2,000.

Ohio reported 227 hospitalizations and 20 ICU admissions Wednesday, for a total of 48,080 hospitalizations and 6,889 ICU admissions throughout the pandemic.

Deaths increased by 63, bringing the state’s total to 11,856.

DeWine is also expected to give more details on vaccinations for Ohioans deemed “medically vulnerable” but who are younger than 65 years old.

As of Jan. 25, people with an intellectual or developmental disability and a severe congenital, developmental or early onset medical disorder were eligible to receive the vaccine. Starting next week, the vaccine will be available to those with a severe congenital, developmental or early onset medical disorder regardless of intellectual or developmental disability.

About 30,000 vaccinations were administered in the last 24 hours, according to ODH. As of Wednesday, 1,106,417 people in Ohio have received the first dose and 348,247 have received both doses.