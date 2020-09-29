Coronavirus: Miami Valley falling out of top 10 counties for new cases

Hospitalizations increased by 106 for a total of 15,413. Thirteen ICU admissions were reported, bringing the total to 3,274.

Last week, the state officials announced that indoor visitation will resume at nursing homes and assisted living facilities starting Oct. 12.

Visits must be scheduled in advanced and are limited to two visitors per resident.

Facilities should consider staffing levels, the number of coronavirus cases in the facility, access to testing, personal protective equipment supplies and other factors when considering if the facility is ready to resume indoor visits.

With September coming to a close, Halloween and trick-or-treating is on many Ohioans' minds.

Ultimately, it will be up to local communities to decide if and when to go forward with trick-or-treating, DeWine said.

However, the state and the CDC both released tips on how to celebrate the holiday safely.