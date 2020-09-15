Coronavirus: Butler, Montgomery, Miami among counties with highest virus occurrence

More than half of the state’s top 10 counties, including Butler, Montgomery and Miami, with the most cases of coronavirus reported in the last two weeks are in the Miami Valley, according to data shared Tuesday.
It was the first time Miami County appeared in the top 10.
September 15, 2020 #COVID19 Update with Governor Mike DeWine
September 15, 2020 #COVID19 Update with Governor Mike DeWine
Mercer County was second in the state with 223.5 cases per 100,000 people reported from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. and was followed by Butler and Shelby counties with 216.9 and 199.6 cases reported respectively.
Montgomery, Darke and Miami counties rounded out the top 10 with 155, 148.7 and 142.1 cases.
A thousand cases of coronavirus and 87 deaths were reported in Ohio Tuesday, acceding to the Ohio Department of Health.
Top ten Ohio counties ranked by highest occurrence
It was the third highest number of deaths reported in one day since the pandemic stated, Gov. Mike DeWine said. However, he noted that the date deaths are reported does not reflect when the deaths happened. Of the deaths reported Tuesday, 83% happened in the last month, he said.
There have been 139,485 total cases and 4,506 deaths in the state.
Hospitalizations increased by 103 for a total of 14,481. There were 14 ICU admissions reported, bringing the total to 3,111.
Yesterday, the governor signed a new law that protects schools, businesses and health care providers from lawsuits if someone is exposed to or contracts the virus.
The law also protects health care workers from financial liability while providing care and services during the pandemic, unless they were acting reckless or with intentional misconduct.
