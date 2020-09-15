Coronavirus: Butler, Montgomery, Miami among counties with highest virus occurrence

Montgomery, Darke and Miami counties rounded out the top 10 with 155, 148.7 and 142.1 cases.

A thousand cases of coronavirus and 87 deaths were reported in Ohio Tuesday, acceding to the Ohio Department of Health.

Top ten Ohio counties ranked by highest occurrence ⬇ pic.twitter.com/Fn5ufSOYj4 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 15, 2020

It was the third highest number of deaths reported in one day since the pandemic stated, Gov. Mike DeWine said. However, he noted that the date deaths are reported does not reflect when the deaths happened. Of the deaths reported Tuesday, 83% happened in the last month, he said.

There have been 139,485 total cases and 4,506 deaths in the state.

Hospitalizations increased by 103 for a total of 14,481. There were 14 ICU admissions reported, bringing the total to 3,111.

Yesterday, the governor signed a new law that protects schools, businesses and health care providers from lawsuits if someone is exposed to or contracts the virus.

The law also protects health care workers from financial liability while providing care and services during the pandemic, unless they were acting reckless or with intentional misconduct.

