Coronavirus: Greene County offers notification system for vaccine clinics

Those eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine in phases 1A and 1B can sign up to get notifications for vaccination clinics through Greene County Public Health.
The health alert system is for those who work or live in Greene County. Only those who qualify under phases 1A or 1B can sign up at this time.
Stay tuned for a press release later this week describing the process for Phase 1B of Ohio's #COVID19 Vaccination...Posted by Greene County Public Health on Monday, January 11, 2021
To be notified of coronavirus vaccination clinics in the county, visit Public Health’s website here.
GCPH is scheduled to release more information this week explaining the vaccination process for Phase 1B.
The next phase includes Ohioans ages 65 and older, those with severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders and K-12 school personnel.
Vaccinations for Phase 1B are scheduled to start next week with those ages 80 and older, with other groups starting on the following:
- Week of Jan. 25: Ohioans 75 and older; people with severe medical conditions
- Feb. 1: Ohioans 70 and older; K-12 staff and personnel
- Feb. 8: Ohioans 65 and older
Under Phase 1B, an estimated 2,211,000 Ohioans will be eligible for the vaccine.
GCPH is asking that people remain patient as the next phase begins, noting that supplies are limited and that the agency cannot control how many doses it receives.