Coronavirus: Miami County to release details on Phase 1B vaccination clinics Thursday

Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy received its first shipment of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine in December.
Credit: Premier Health

Local News | Updated Jan 12, 2021
By Kristen Spicker

Miami County Public Health will release information on coronavirus vaccination clinics for Phase 1B on Thursday, Jan. 14.

Under the next phase, those ages 65 and older, K-12 school staff and people with severe congenital, developmental or medical disorders will be eligible to be vaccinated. That will make thousands more Ohioans eligible for the vaccine.

Currently, Miami County is scheduling vaccine appointments for Phase 1A, which includes EMS responders, health care providers not vaccinated by hospitals or health care systems, dental providers, staff and residents at nursing homes and assisted living facilities not participating in a federal program and people with developmental disabilities or mental disorders in group homes.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced this week that vaccinations for Phase 1B will start in about two weeks.

Vaccinations will have a staggered start for the different groups over the following weeks:

  • Week of Jan. 18: People 80 and older
  • Week of Jan. 25: People 75 and older; people with severe congenital, developmental or medical disorders
  • Week of Feb. 1: People 70 and older; K-12 school staff
  • Week of Feb. 8: People 65 and older

The Ohio Department of Health was scheduled to reach out to local health departments with more information early this week.

