Coronavirus: Miami County to release details on Phase 1B vaccination clinics Thursday

Under the next phase, those ages 65 and older, K-12 school staff and people with severe congenital, developmental or medical disorders will be eligible to be vaccinated. That will make thousands more Ohioans eligible for the vaccine.

Currently, Miami County is scheduling vaccine appointments for Phase 1A, which includes EMS responders, health care providers not vaccinated by hospitals or health care systems, dental providers, staff and residents at nursing homes and assisted living facilities not participating in a federal program and people with developmental disabilities or mental disorders in group homes.