Coronavirus: Vaccinations to start Tuesday for those 80 and older in Miami County

Vaccinations will begin Tuesday, Jan. 19, for Miami County residents ages 80 and older and will be available by appointment only, Miami County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Nate Bednar announced.
Vaccinations will take place at Public Health at 510 W. Water Street in Troy.
Those eligible can register to make an appointment online or by calling 937-573-3461.
Vaccinations clinics will be available from Tuesday through Friday. Public Health is scheduled to receive 600 doses for next week.
The vaccinations are the next step to ending the pandemic and getting back to normal, Miami County Health Commissioner Dennis Propes said.
“These vaccinations will be saving lives,” Propes said. “This is a group that has had to experience the greatest loss and possibly the greatest disruptions in their lives. They’ve had to sacrifice a lot and we will truly be helping save their lives.”
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted joined the press conference and asked people to remain patient as the state works to distribute a limited supply of vaccines.
Under Phase 1B those ages 65 and older, people with severe medical conditions and K-12 school staff will be able to get vaccinated.
Vaccinations will begin for different Phase 1B groups on the following:
- Week of Jan. 18: Age 80 and above
- Week of Jan. 25: Age 75 and above and Ohioans with severe, congenital, developmental or an early-onset medical disorder
- Week of Feb. 1: Age 70 and above and K-12 school staff
- Week of Feb. 8: Age 65 and above