Coronavirus: Vaccinations to start Tuesday for those 80 and older in Miami County

The vaccinations are the next step to ending the pandemic and getting back to normal, Miami County Health Commissioner Dennis Propes said.

“These vaccinations will be saving lives,” Propes said. “This is a group that has had to experience the greatest loss and possibly the greatest disruptions in their lives. They’ve had to sacrifice a lot and we will truly be helping save their lives.”

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted joined the press conference and asked people to remain patient as the state works to distribute a limited supply of vaccines.

Under Phase 1B those ages 65 and older, people with severe medical conditions and K-12 school staff will be able to get vaccinated.

Vaccinations will begin for different Phase 1B groups on the following: