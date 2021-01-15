Coronavirus: Ohio surpasses 10,000 total deaths from virus

In southwest Ohio, hospitalized coronavirus patients dropped for the fourth day in a row, with 1,043 reported Friday. About 30.6%, or 2,214 beds, remain available.

Coronavirus patients in the region’s ICUs continued to stay just under 270 patients, accounting for 23.08% of ICU beds. About 22.04%, or 253 beds, are available.

Throughout the pandemic Ohio has reported 6,328 ICU admissions, including 39 recorded Friday.

So far, 388,383 people in Ohio have received their first vaccine. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots.

Next week, Ohio will open coronavirus vaccinations up to people ages 80 and older. Over the last two days, health departments and emergency management agencies released information about where and how people can get vaccinated.

ODH published a list of vaccine providers in the state this morning. At this time Ohioans must reach out to an individual provider to schedule a vaccine appointment.

In the Miami Valley, vaccine appointments filled up quickly on Thursday and Friday with some providers closing registration hours after it opened.

Gov. Mike DeWine and local health officials ask that residents stay patient as the state continues to distribute vaccines.

With a limited number of vaccines and an estimated 2,211,000 Ohioans eligible under Phase 1B, DeWine said it will likely take months to get through everyone who wants to be vaccinated.

Under Phase 1B, people ages 65 and older, those with severe congenital, developmental and early-onset medical disorders and K-12 school staff will be able get vaccinated.

Vaccinations will start for the different groups on the following dates:

Jan. 18: Age 80 and above.

Jan. 25: Age 75 and above and Ohioans with severe congenital, developmental or an early-onset medical disorder.

Feb. 1: Age 70 and above and K-12 school staff.

Feb. 8: Age 65 and above.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday that more information would likely come next week about who those with severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders would be able to get vaccinated.