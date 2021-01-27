Coronavirus: Registration to open Friday for Dayton vaccine clinic for those 70+ next week

Parking is available at the Dayton Transportation Center and Public Health staff will be available to direct patients to the vaccine area.

What to know about COVID-19 vaccine signups in Dayton region

Here’s the latest on what to know about scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. This page will be updated regularly.

If you have questions or can’t find the information you are looking for, try vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov or reach us at ddnnews@coxinc.com.

Schedule

Over the next few weeks, eligibility will increase incrementally to include more people.

The schedule for who is eligible in Ohio to seek a vaccine is currently set to increase to the following groups along the following dates:

Jan. 19: Ohioans 80 and older

Jan. 25: Ohioans 75 and older; people with a developmental or intellectual disability and a comorbid medical condition identified by the Ohio Department of Health. Local boards of developmental disabilities will coordinate vaccines for these individuals.

Feb. 1: Ohioans 70 and older; K-12 school staff and personnel

Feb. 8: Ohioans 65 and older

Feb. 15: Ohioans with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset, and inherited conditions

COVID-19 vaccine provider locations search

If you’re eligible to get a vaccine, no central system exists at this point for registering.

The state has a map where you can search to find which of the more than 700 vaccine providers in Ohio are located near you: vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Note: Look at the provider’s website in advance before seeking a vaccine. Availability changes day-to-day and almost all require appointments in advance.

Local vaccine clinics

For a while you should expect that appointments at local vaccine sites will book up fast because of limited supply.

Depending on the location, some are letting eligible people register for future appointments or for alerts, while others aren’t taking new appointments until their next shipment arrives and don’t have a wait list. More supply will arrive each week and more appointments will open as more vaccines are distributed.

The following is not a comprehensive list, but here are some of the major vaccine providers in the area that you can check with:

Kettering Health: Check ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus for announcements and to schedule an appointment when one becomes available.

Premier Health: Check premierhealth.com/vaccine for announcements and when appointments are available.

Kroger Pharmacy: Schedule an appointment at some pharmacies at kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or by calling 866-211-5620.

Discount Drug Mart: Register for an appointment at discount-drugmart.com or call your local pharmacy. All 75 Discount Drug Mart locations were approved for vaccine distribution.

Local health departments also will have a limited supply of vaccines. The agencies are updating information on their Facebook pages and websites. You can get the latest information for each county at the following places: