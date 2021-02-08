Coronavirus: Residents ages 65+ can call, register online for Kettering Health vaccine clinics

Currently, registration is open for vaccine clinics in Beavercreek, Jamestown and Kettering. Appointments are limited due to scarce vaccine supplies. Kettering Health is continuing to open registration as appointments are available.

Representatives will be available every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help those calling to get a vaccine. Once a patient dials the number, they will be connected to a phone tree with options to schedule a vaccine appointment, ask questions about the vaccine or find a new primary care provider.