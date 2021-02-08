Coronavirus: Residents ages 65+ can call, register online for Kettering Health vaccine clinics

Patients ages 65 and older can now call to register for Kettering Health Network coronavirus vaccine clinics in addition to being able to signup online.
Starting today, people can call 1-844-576-3627 to schedule a COVID vaccine appointment or visit https://www.ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus/vaccineclinics/.
“This expanded call center will make it quick and easy for people to schedule these important vaccine appointments,” said Brenda Kuhn, chief clinical officer for Kettering Health Network. “Kettering Health Network is dedicated to supporting our community throughout the pandemic, and we are proud to expand this resource to provide better access.”
Currently, registration is open for vaccine clinics in Beavercreek, Jamestown and Kettering. Appointments are limited due to scarce vaccine supplies. Kettering Health is continuing to open registration as appointments are available.
Representatives will be available every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help those calling to get a vaccine. Once a patient dials the number, they will be connected to a phone tree with options to schedule a vaccine appointment, ask questions about the vaccine or find a new primary care provider.
Kettering Health partnered with The HCI Group and invested $300,000 over the last few months to expand the call center.