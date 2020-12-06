Coronavirus: Which ZIP Codes in Clark County have the most cases?

As of Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health reported that there are 6,289 cases of coronavirus in Clark County. Clark County is at an alert level three and shows a high incidence of coronavirus cases.
The dashboard, which was launched in mid-November, breaks down COVID-19 cases by ZIP code. Since the dashboard’s launch, the 45503 ZIP code has remained at the top of the list for Clark County.
The ZIP Codes with the most cases are 45503 (Springfield, Villa and Northridge), 45505 (Springfield and Harmony), 45504 (Springfield and Lawrenceville), 45502 (Springfield, Northridge, Windy Corner and Mad River) and 45344 (New Carlisle, Park Layne and Anlo), which account for 4,749 of the county’s cases. Here are the numbers by ZIP Code:
45503
Cases: 1,725
Population: 32,363
Cases by 100,000 people: 5,330.2
45505
Cases: 851
Population: 19,919
Cases by 100,000 people: 4,272.3
45504
Cases: 833
Population: 17,639
Cases by 100,000 people: 4,722.5
45502
Cases: 740
Population: 15,779
Cases by 100,000 people: 4,689.9
45344
Cases: 600
Population: 16,104
Cases by 100,000 people: 3,725.8