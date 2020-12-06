Coronavirus: Which ZIP Codes in Clark County have the most cases?

The dashboard, which was launched in mid-November, breaks down COVID-19 cases by ZIP code. Since the dashboard’s launch, the 45503 ZIP code has remained at the top of the list for Clark County.

The ZIP Codes with the most cases are 45503 (Springfield, Villa and Northridge), 45505 (Springfield and Harmony), 45504 (Springfield and Lawrenceville), 45502 (Springfield, Northridge, Windy Corner and Mad River) and 45344 (New Carlisle, Park Layne and Anlo), which account for 4,749 of the county’s cases. Here are the numbers by ZIP Code: