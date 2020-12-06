X

Coronavirus: Which ZIP Codes in Clark County have the most cases?

By Micah Karr

As of Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health reported that there are 6,289 cases of coronavirus in Clark County. Clark County is at an alert level three and shows a high incidence of coronavirus cases.

The dashboard, which was launched in mid-November, breaks down COVID-19 cases by ZIP code. Since the dashboard’s launch, the 45503 ZIP code has remained at the top of the list for Clark County.

The ZIP Codes with the most cases are 45503 (Springfield, Villa and Northridge), 45505 (Springfield and Harmony), 45504 (Springfield and Lawrenceville), 45502 (Springfield, Northridge, Windy Corner and Mad River) and 45344 (New Carlisle, Park Layne and Anlo), which account for 4,749 of the county’s cases. Here are the numbers by ZIP Code:

45503

Cases: 1,725

Population: 32,363

Cases by 100,000 people: 5,330.2

45505

Cases: 851

Population: 19,919

Cases by 100,000 people: 4,272.3

45504

Cases: 833

Population: 17,639

Cases by 100,000 people: 4,722.5

45502

Cases: 740

Population: 15,779

Cases by 100,000 people: 4,689.9

45344

Cases: 600

Population: 16,104

Cases by 100,000 people: 3,725.8

