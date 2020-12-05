Coronavirus: Which ZIP Codes in Montgomery County have the most cases?

As of Saturday, Montgomery County has reported 24,901 cases of COVID-19. The county moved up to the state’s highest alert level 4, or purple, on Nov. 25, meaning there is severe exposure and spread of COVID-19 in the area. As cases have continued to climb in Montgomery County, Public Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper warned that the county is seeing “rapid spread throughout all communities.”
The top five ZIP codes for coronavirus cases in Montgomery County are 45424 (Portions of Huber Heights, Dayton and Riverside), 45342 (Portions of Miamisburg, Springboro, West Carrolton, Moraine and Carlisle), 45458 (Portions of Centerville and Sugarcreek Twp.), 45417 (Portions of Dayton, Moraine, Trotwood and Drexel) and 45459 (Portions of Centerville, West, West Carrollton and Woodbourne-Hyde Park).
Here are the cases by ZIP Code:
45424
Case Count: 2,227
Population: 50,804
Cases per 100,000 people: 4,383.5
45342
Case Count: 1,888
Population: 36,359
Cases per 100,000 people: 5,150.2
45458
Case Count: 1,447
Population: 32,068
Cases per 100,000 people: 4,512.3
45417
Case Count: 1,228
Population: 29,332
Cases per 100,000 people: 4,186.6
45459
Case Count: 1,224
Population: 26,979
Cases per 100,000 people: 436.9