Coronavirus: Which ZIP Codes in Montgomery County have the most cases?

Local News | 28 minutes ago
By Micah Karr

As of Saturday, Montgomery County has reported 24,901 cases of COVID-19. The county moved up to the state’s highest alert level 4, or purple, on Nov. 25, meaning there is severe exposure and spread of COVID-19 in the area. As cases have continued to climb in Montgomery County, Public Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper warned that the county is seeing “rapid spread throughout all communities.”

The top five ZIP codes for coronavirus cases in Montgomery County are 45424 (Portions of Huber Heights, Dayton and Riverside), 45342 (Portions of Miamisburg, Springboro, West Carrolton, Moraine and Carlisle), 45458 (Portions of Centerville and Sugarcreek Twp.), 45417 (Portions of Dayton, Moraine, Trotwood and Drexel) and 45459 (Portions of Centerville, West, West Carrollton and Woodbourne-Hyde Park).

Here are the cases by ZIP Code:

45424

Case Count: 2,227

Population: 50,804

Cases per 100,000 people: 4,383.5

45342

Case Count: 1,888

Population: 36,359

Cases per 100,000 people: 5,150.2

45458

Case Count: 1,447

Population: 32,068

Cases per 100,000 people: 4,512.3

45417

Case Count: 1,228

Population: 29,332

Cases per 100,000 people: 4,186.6

45459

Case Count: 1,224

Population: 26,979

Cases per 100,000 people: 436.9

