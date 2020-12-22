Coronavirus: Which ZIP Codes in Greene County have the most cases?

Since March, Greene County has reported 8,857 cases of coronavirus. The county is at an alert level three and is labeled high incidence county for virus spread, the Ohio Department of Health reported. Counties around Ohio are starting to receive shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, but Greene County has not received any shipments, Public Health Greene County reported.
The top five ZIP Codes for the county are 45385 (Xenia, Sugarcreek Twp., Oldtown, Byron, New Jasper, Wilberforce), 45324 (Fairborn, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, parts of Beavercreek and Holiday Valley), 45434 (eastern Beavercreek), 45431 (Beavercreek, Riverside and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base) and 45305 (Bellbrook, Sugarcreek Twp.), the Ohio Department of Health reported. 45385 reported over 2,000 of the county’s cases.
Here are the coronavirus cases by ZIP Code:
45385
Cases: 2,193
Population: 38,635
Cases per 100,000 people: 5,676.2
45324
Cases: 2,065
Population: 41,029
Cases per 100,000 people: 5,033.0
45434
Cases: 664
Population: 12,256
Cases per 100,000 people: 5,417.8
45431
Cases: 605
Population: 28,084
Cases per 100,000 people: 2,154.3
45305
Cases: 600
Population: 11,161
Cases per 100,000 people: 5,375.9