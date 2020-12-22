X

Coronavirus: Which ZIP Codes in Greene County have the most cases?

ajc.com

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Micah Karr

Since March, Greene County has reported 8,857 cases of coronavirus. The county is at an alert level three and is labeled high incidence county for virus spread, the Ohio Department of Health reported. Counties around Ohio are starting to receive shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, but Greene County has not received any shipments, Public Health Greene County reported.

The top five ZIP Codes for the county are 45385 (Xenia, Sugarcreek Twp., Oldtown, Byron, New Jasper, Wilberforce), 45324 (Fairborn, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, parts of Beavercreek and Holiday Valley), 45434 (eastern Beavercreek), 45431 (Beavercreek, Riverside and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base) and 45305 (Bellbrook, Sugarcreek Twp.), the Ohio Department of Health reported. 45385 reported over 2,000 of the county’s cases.

ExploreCoronavirus: Which ZIP Codes in Montgomery County have the most cases?
ajc.com

Here are the coronavirus cases by ZIP Code:

45385

Cases: 2,193

Population: 38,635

Cases per 100,000 people: 5,676.2

45324

Cases: 2,065

Population: 41,029

Cases per 100,000 people: 5,033.0

45434

Cases: 664

Population: 12,256

Cases per 100,000 people: 5,417.8

45431

Cases: 605

Population: 28,084

Cases per 100,000 people: 2,154.3

45305

Cases: 600

Population: 11,161

Cases per 100,000 people: 5,375.9

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.