Coronavirus: Which ZIP Codes in Montgomery County have the most cases?

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Montgomery County has reported 32,642 cases of coronavirus. The county is currently at an alert level three and is labeled a high incidence county for virus spread, the Ohio Department of Health reported. Area three hospitals, which include Montgomery County, are reported a total of 391 patients are COVID-19 positive.
The top five ZIP Codes for cases in Montgomery County are 45424 (Portions of Huber Heights, Dayton and Riverside), 45342 (Portions of Miamisburg, Springboro, West Carrolton, Moraine and Carlisle), 45458 (Portions of Centerville and Sugarcreek Twp.), 45459 (Portions of Centerville, West, West Carrollton and Woodbourne-Hyde Park). and 45417 (Portions of Dayton, Moraine, Trotwood and Drexel). Nearly 3,000 cases have been reported in 45424 alone, ODH reported.
Here are the cases by ZIP Code:
45424
Case Count: 2,995
Population: 50,804
Cases per 100,000 people: 5,895.2
45342
Case Count: 2,480
Population: 36,359
Cases per 100,000 people: 6,765.1
45458
Case Count: 1,861
Population: 32,068
Cases per 100,000 people: 5,803.3
45459
Case Count: 1,631
Population: 26,979
Cases per 100,000 people: 6,045.4
45417
Case Count: 1,618
Population: 29,332
Cases per 100,000 people: 5,516.2