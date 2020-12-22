X

Coronavirus: Which ZIP Codes in Montgomery County have the most cases?

By Micah Karr

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Montgomery County has reported 32,642 cases of coronavirus. The county is currently at an alert level three and is labeled a high incidence county for virus spread, the Ohio Department of Health reported. Area three hospitals, which include Montgomery County, are reported a total of 391 patients are COVID-19 positive.

The top five ZIP Codes for cases in Montgomery County are 45424 (Portions of Huber Heights, Dayton and Riverside), 45342 (Portions of Miamisburg, Springboro, West Carrolton, Moraine and Carlisle), 45458 (Portions of Centerville and Sugarcreek Twp.), 45459 (Portions of Centerville, West, West Carrollton and Woodbourne-Hyde Park). and 45417 (Portions of Dayton, Moraine, Trotwood and Drexel). Nearly 3,000 cases have been reported in 45424 alone, ODH reported.

Here are the cases by ZIP Code:

45424

Case Count: 2,995

Population: 50,804

Cases per 100,000 people: 5,895.2

45342

Case Count: 2,480

Population: 36,359

Cases per 100,000 people: 6,765.1

45458

Case Count: 1,861

Population: 32,068

Cases per 100,000 people: 5,803.3

45459

Case Count: 1,631

Population: 26,979

Cases per 100,000 people: 6,045.4

45417

Case Count: 1,618

Population: 29,332

Cases per 100,000 people: 5,516.2

