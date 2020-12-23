X

Coronavirus: Which ZIP Codes in Warren County have the most cases?

ajc.com

News | 18 minutes ago
By Micah Karr

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Warren County has reported a total of 14,279 cases of coronavirus. The Mason area reported the most cases, with just over 3,000 cases, the Ohio Department of Health reported.

Area six hospitals, which include Warren County, reported 731 hospitalizations, with one in four hospital patients positive for COVID-19. Warren County is an alert level three and is classified as high incidence for cases by ODH.

The top five ZIP Codes in Warren County for cases are 45040 (Mason); 45036 (Lebanon); 45005 (Franklin, Carlisle); 45066 (Springboro); and 45039 (Maineville, Deerfield Twp.). These ZIP Codes account for 8,660 of the county’s cases.

Here are the cases by ZIP Code:

45040

Cases: 3,021

Population: 54,507

Cases per 100,000 people: 5,542.4

45036

Cases: 2,428

Population: 38,221

Cases per 100,000 people: 6,352.5

45005

Cases: 2,281

Population: 31,371

Cases per 100,000 people: 7,271.0

45066

Cases: 1,740

Population: 24,836

Cases per 100,000 people: 7,006.0

45039

Cases: 1,471

Population: 25,142

Cases per 100,000 people: 5,850.8

