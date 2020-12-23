Coronavirus: Which ZIP Codes in Warren County have the most cases?

Area six hospitals, which include Warren County, reported 731 hospitalizations, with one in four hospital patients positive for COVID-19. Warren County is an alert level three and is classified as high incidence for cases by ODH.

The top five ZIP Codes in Warren County for cases are 45040 (Mason); 45036 (Lebanon); 45005 (Franklin, Carlisle); 45066 (Springboro); and 45039 (Maineville, Deerfield Twp.). These ZIP Codes account for 8,660 of the county’s cases.