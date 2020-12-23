Coronavirus: Which ZIP Codes in Warren County have the most cases?

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Warren County has reported a total of 14,279 cases of coronavirus. The Mason area reported the most cases, with just over 3,000 cases, the Ohio Department of Health reported.
Area six hospitals, which include Warren County, reported 731 hospitalizations, with one in four hospital patients positive for COVID-19. Warren County is an alert level three and is classified as high incidence for cases by ODH.
The top five ZIP Codes in Warren County for cases are 45040 (Mason); 45036 (Lebanon); 45005 (Franklin, Carlisle); 45066 (Springboro); and 45039 (Maineville, Deerfield Twp.). These ZIP Codes account for 8,660 of the county’s cases.
Here are the cases by ZIP Code:
45040
Cases: 3,021
Population: 54,507
Cases per 100,000 people: 5,542.4
45036
Cases: 2,428
Population: 38,221
Cases per 100,000 people: 6,352.5
45005
Cases: 2,281
Population: 31,371
Cases per 100,000 people: 7,271.0
45066
Cases: 1,740
Population: 24,836
Cases per 100,000 people: 7,006.0
45039
Cases: 1,471
Population: 25,142
Cases per 100,000 people: 5,850.8