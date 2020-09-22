Coroner IDs deceased man found following camper fire in Dayton

A 58-year-old man found dead following a camper fire in Dayton at end of August has been identified as Robert Clark.
His cause and manner of death are pending, according to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.
On Aug. 31, Dayton fire crews responded to a fully-involved camper fire in the 1800 block of Valley Street.
Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control and found a body inside the camper.
The camper was near a vacant house and an occupied house. The vacant house sustained some damage due to flames from the fire.