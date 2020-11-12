Couple sentenced for beating after middle-school volleyball match

Gertz and Hatfield were initially charged with misdemeanors.

The charges were increased after prosecutors were advised of the severity of Phipps' injuries.

Phipps said he was in a verbal argument with another parent at the girls middle school volleyball game and left. He said he was attacked from behind while on the phone.

“Gerald Gertz Jr. began punching and kicking him in the head and face,” the police report said about Phipps' account. “While he was on the ground being attacked, he stated he saw a woman standing over him kicking and stomping on his face. The female was later identified by witnesses as Sarah Hatfield.”

An audience waited Thursday for the sentencing of two Cincinnati parents in the beating of a Lebanon man after a middle-school volleyball match. Credit: Lawrence Budd Credit: Lawrence Budd

They have been free on $5,000 bonds since their arraignments on Oct. 28, 2019. They have been subject to electronic monitoring and no contact orders.

In August, Phipps sued Gertz and Hatfield in a civil lawsuit pending in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

Trials were scheduled three times before they agreed to pleas on Sept. 21.

Hatfield was found guilty of misdemeanor assault after entering an Alford plea.

Gertz pleaded guilty to felonious assault.

In September, Gertz switched lawyers, Frank Schiavone IV taking over for Mike Allen.

Hatfield was represented in the criminal case by Merlyn Shiverdecker.

The sentences were ordered Thursday after more than two hours of court hearings on restitution and to hear statements from the victims, defendants, their families and supporters.