Couple sentenced for beating after middle-school volleyball match

A Cincinnati man was sentenced to two years in prison and his girlfriend to two days in the Warren County Jail for their parts in an assault on a Lebanon man outside a Mason middle-school volleyball match in September 2019 that drew nationwide attention.
Judge Robert Peeler ordered Gerald Gertz, Jr., 38, held for two to three years in prison for felonious assault, but said Gertz would likely be freed in less than two years, due state sentencing laws.
Peeler then sentenced Sarah Hatfield, 38, also of Cincinnati, to two days in jail for her part in the beating of Raymond Phipps, 43, of Lebanon, after his daughter’s game at St. Susanna School in Mason on Sept. 27, 2019.
Hatfield remains free, because she gets credit for having already spent two days in jail while awaiting trial.
Peeler also ordered $35,244 in restitution for medical bills. Peeler said a civil lawsuit still pending in Warren County Common Pleas Court can better determine the full extent of restitution.
Gertz and Hatfield were initially charged with misdemeanors.
The charges were increased after prosecutors were advised of the severity of Phipps' injuries.
Phipps said he was in a verbal argument with another parent at the girls middle school volleyball game and left. He said he was attacked from behind while on the phone.
“Gerald Gertz Jr. began punching and kicking him in the head and face,” the police report said about Phipps' account. “While he was on the ground being attacked, he stated he saw a woman standing over him kicking and stomping on his face. The female was later identified by witnesses as Sarah Hatfield.”
Credit: Lawrence Budd
They have been free on $5,000 bonds since their arraignments on Oct. 28, 2019. They have been subject to electronic monitoring and no contact orders.
In August, Phipps sued Gertz and Hatfield in a civil lawsuit pending in Warren County Common Pleas Court.
Trials were scheduled three times before they agreed to pleas on Sept. 21.
Hatfield was found guilty of misdemeanor assault after entering an Alford plea.
Gertz pleaded guilty to felonious assault.
In September, Gertz switched lawyers, Frank Schiavone IV taking over for Mike Allen.
Hatfield was represented in the criminal case by Merlyn Shiverdecker.
The sentences were ordered Thursday after more than two hours of court hearings on restitution and to hear statements from the victims, defendants, their families and supporters.