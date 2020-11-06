Court upholds conviction of Dayton man found guilty of trying to join ISIS

The conviction of a Dayton man found guilty of trying to join ISIS was upheld by a U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals Thursday.
Laith Waleed Alebbini, 29, was convicted of conspiracy and attempting to provide support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization following a bench trial in December 2018.
He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 25 years of supervised release in June 2019.
In his appeal, Alebbini argued the evidence behind his convictions were not sufficient, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He claimed that the evidence did not show that he entered into any agreement with his cousin, who left Dayton before Alebbini but was arrested upon his arrival in Jordan.