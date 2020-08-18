COVID-19 test result delays reduced as pop-up site returns to Dayton

Public Health cancelled a testing site planned for Aug. 3 so it could reassess testing procedures and make sure results were given out in a timely manner and improve the testing notification process. At a June pop-up by Ohio Department of Health and Five Rivers Health Centers, the testing partners asked for patience afterwards as backlogged labs took longer on results than expected.

At the Tuesday testing site in Dayton, people were given cards with information on how to directly check their results through an online patient portal. Suffoletto said people who came out for testing could also get a facemask if needed and public health also gave out information from the Community Overdose Action Team.

Testing serves several purposes in responding to the pandemic. It can provide a diagnosis for a person who might need care. It helps identify who is infectious so people can isolate before spreading the virus any further and also so their close contacts can be aware they were exposed and thus could also be sick. It also adds to the data available on how and where the novel coronavirus is spreading, which lets public health officials adapt their strategy as needed.

Suffoletto said their goal is to prevent people who might have no symptoms from spreading the virus to others.

“If you’re living in a situation with someone who’s at high risk, that that’s even more important for you to get tested regularly,” he said.

Testing sites are updated on coronavirus.ohio.gov.