COVID: Fairborn will not bus students today, Tuesday because of drivers quarantining

Fairborn City Schools will not bus students to school today or Tuesday because of a number of bus drivers are quarantining or tested positive for COVID.
Pam Gayheart, the district’s spokeswoman, said the district doesn’t have many substitute bus drivers on a good day, so having bus drivers quarantining makes things worse.
On Sunday, the district posted on its Facebook page that there will be no bus transportation Nov. 9 and 10 for Fairborn Primary, Fairborn Intermediate, Baker and Fairborn High School. Career Center students will run on the Fairborn “out of school” schedule, the post said.
“The district is working on a solution to the problem and we realize this is tough for families so we wanted to communicate quickly so that you can make other arrangements,” the post said.
For families not able to arrange transportation, remote learning will be available through Google Classroom, the Facebook post said.
Gayheart said the district is currently working on plans for the rest of the week.
“We surveyed our parents and they said they wanted traditional school. You’re going to have a few coronavirus outbreaks when you’re doing traditional school,” Gayheart said. “We are trying to communicate as early as possible so that families can have a ‘Plan B,’ especially as the winter months are coming.”
In October, Fairborn had about a third of its bus drivers call off and was forced to send all students to school remotely, said Fairborn Superintendent Gene Lolli. Students were back in person the next days, but one day that week they had to find an alternative way of getting to school.