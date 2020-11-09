COVID: Fairborn will not bus students today, Tuesday because of drivers quarantining

Gayheart said the district is currently working on plans for the rest of the week.

“We surveyed our parents and they said they wanted traditional school. You’re going to have a few coronavirus outbreaks when you’re doing traditional school,” Gayheart said. “We are trying to communicate as early as possible so that families can have a ‘Plan B,’ especially as the winter months are coming.”

In October, Fairborn had about a third of its bus drivers call off and was forced to send all students to school remotely, said Fairborn Superintendent Gene Lolli. Students were back in person the next days, but one day that week they had to find an alternative way of getting to school.