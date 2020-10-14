School bus drivers quarantine, Fairborn asks parents to transport kids on their own

Stacey Benson-Taylor, regional director of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 8, which is the parent organization of the union that represents bus drivers, said bus drivers may have called off for coronavirus-related reasons, but this was “absolutely not” an authorized work stoppage or a coordinated effort on the employees part. The Dayton Public Service Union is the union that represents the Fairborn bus drivers. No representative authorized or initiated a work stoppage.

“There was obviously some concern about a positive COVID case and people were concerned about whether or not they had been exposed,” Benson-Taylor said. “There have been ongoing issues about the management of COVID cases, and I believe there was a positive case and so this may have been a response to that. I can’t say for sure what everybody’s situation was.”

Fairborn schools have had more issues with COVID-19 than most schools in the Miami Valley.

Both the primary school and the intermediate school closed their doors and moved back to remote learning for 10 days due to issues with positive tests and quarantining within the past month. The high school is doing remote learning this week, and the football team forfeited its playoff game due to COVID issues.

Notice went out on Saturday about a bus driver who had tested positive for the coronavirus. Benson-Taylor said that since people were not sure whether they had been in contact with that person or not, some were anxious.

In a letter from Benson-Taylor to members of the union that went out on Tuesday, she said an unauthorized work stoppage would constitute in a violation of union rules and could also result in discipline, including termination.

Benson-Taylor’s letter also stated that bus drivers should take the necessary precautions and follow the school district’s coronavirus policies.