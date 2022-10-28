dayton-daily-news logo
X

I-75 crash involves buses with high school football team; 8 taken to hospitals

News
By WCPO
30 minutes ago

WEST CHESTER — Eight people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving three school buses transporting Colerain High School’s football team to a game Friday evening in Mason.

West Chester officials said Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Interstate 75 north of Cincinnati Dayton Road. Four of the eight people hospitalized were taken to Cincinnati Children’s, but everyone is believed to have minor injuries.

Students who were not injured are being transferred to other buses, according to West Chester police.

Mason head coach Brian Castner said the first-round playoff game between Mason and Colerain will still happen, but later than previously scheduled. Mason football players had a group-led prayer for the Colerain students affeccted by the crash.

In Other News
1
Middletown parents speak out after 2-year-old hospitalized with 3...
2
Pike Co. murder trial: Brother of defendant testifies throughout week
3
Butler County coroner: Men killed in shooting are from Dayton, Hamilton
4
Butler Tech unveils $12.5M Natural Science Center
5
‘Angel Alley’ in Mason memorializes children who died; dedication...

About the Author

WCPO
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top