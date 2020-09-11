I-75 south reopens after crash shuts down highway

I-75 south has reopened after a crash just north of the I-70 interchange shut down all southbound lanes late Friday morning.
One person was taken to the hospital, but the status of their injuries is not clear, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers.
MONTGOMERY CO. TRAFFIC ALERT: Two lanes of I-75 SB in Vandalia are blocked near US 40. There are reports of a crash. Drivers will want to use an alternative route. Check https://t.co/q57yd29Tia for updates. pic.twitter.com/gW0ABtYFPg— ODOT Dayton (@ODOT_Dayton) September 11, 2020
The crash was reported just before 10:30 a.m. after a vehicle crashed into a wall. It was not clear if other vehicles were involved.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.