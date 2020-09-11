X

I-75 south reopens after crash shuts down highway

ajc.com

Local News | Updated 12 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

I-75 south has reopened after a crash just north of the I-70 interchange shut down all southbound lanes late Friday morning.

One person was taken to the hospital, but the status of their injuries is not clear, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers.

The crash was reported just before 10:30 a.m. after a vehicle crashed into a wall. It was not clear if other vehicles were involved.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.

