One in hospital after serious rollover crash on Interstate 70

One person is in the hospital after troopers and medics were called Friday night to a rollover crash with serious injuries in Clark County.
The crash was reported at 10:12 p.m. near the 47 mile marker on Interstate 70, which is beyond the state Route 4 split.
The right lane is blocked at the crash site, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO map.
There were believed to be two people inside the car, with possibly serious injuries.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person was taken to the hospital, but the conditions of any occupants is currently unknown.
Initial reports indicated that the crash was in New Carlisle, but this was incorrect.
We are working to learn more and will update this report as we learn more information.