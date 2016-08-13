Dayton-area doctor exposed his genitals to people for years

There is no record of the case in Kettering Municipal Court, suggesting McKee had the conviction expunged. But the court records are included in his state medical board file.

The medical board became aware of his conviction in March 2004 when McKee filed to renew his license and indicated he had been arrested.

The medical board in July 2005 issued a citation and in November that year suspended his license for 90 days and required him to get psychiatric treatment and join a support group for sex addicts. After that, he was allowed to practice medicine on probation as long as he worked under a monitoring physician, and continued with his treatment.

The medical board allowed McKee to cease counseling in 2007 and reduce monitoring in 2008.

He was taken off probation in 2011 and now works for the state of Ohio as a doctor in the state prison system at the Franklin Medical Center in Columbus.

He was paid $190,054 in 2015 according to the I-Team Payroll Project.

McKee, who lives in Dayton, did not return calls for comment left at his home and office.

State prison officials say they were aware of the medical board actions against McKee before he was hired.

“This information was brought to our attention during the background check process,” said JoEllen Smith, spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.