Fairborn police looking for suspect wanted for murder

Fairborn police are looking for a man who is wanted for murder.
Devon L. Cox has a warrant for his arrest on charges of murder, burglary, robbery, and felonious assault, police said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Police did not indicate the crime Cox is wanted for, however police identified a Devon Cox as a suspect in the killing of Jarrell Plummer, who was shot in a Fairborn apartment in November 2016.
We are working to determine more details on the case and if the man wanted in the 2016 homicide is the same person police asked for help locating today.
In August, police arrested 24-year-old Rashawn Cochran, who was also identified as a suspect in 2016, on murder and other charges connected to the death of Plummer.
If you have information to help investigators, contact Fairborn police at 937-754-3000 or the tip line at 937-754-3018.