Greene County residents blame drugs after third death in days

“I just pray we can work together to solve this issue,” Beavercreek’s Linda Gravett said.

On Thursday, Xenia police said Steven Bruce Brown Jr. got into a fight with roommate Justin Mapp, and Mapp was shot during a struggle over a gun. Mapp died and Brown was charged with murder.

On Friday, Beavercreek police were called to Maginn Drive on a report that 19-year-old Danielle Hayden was not breathing.

Beavercreek police Capt. Jeff Fiorita said Hayden’s death is being called suspicious, but that no arrests have been made and that Hayden didn’t live at that address.

“Evidence that was removed from the property that night could indicate that there was some type of drug abuse taking place, but we just don’t know when or how or in what fashion at this time,” Fiorita said, adding that toxicology results will take weeks.

Hayden was a mother to two girls, according to an obituary published in the Dayton Daily News. Hayden's funeral service is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Wesleyan Evangelistic Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 4 p.m. until the service.

Fairborn police said anyone with information about Plummer’s death around 8:30 p.m. should call (937) 754-3000.

Police said Plummer was the only one inside the apartment when officers arrived on scene and that officers recovered multiple firearms inside the apartment.

Police didn’t comment if one of the recovered weapons was used in the shooting. The 911 caller said there was a gun on the table.