Internet prostitution sting nets 6 arrests in Montgomery County

The operation, conducted in Harrison Twp. by the Montgomery County Regional Agencies Narcotics and Gun Enforcement task force, was focused on prostitution-related advertisements posted on various websites.

Undercover detectives took six people into custody who were arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of soliciting and possession of criminal tools. They are: Russell Frazier, 28; Vincent Gaglione, 56; Candace Lay, 37; Thomas Schwab, 55; Rodney Woods, 45; and Michael Zbawiony, 44.