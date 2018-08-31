dayton-daily-news logo
Internet prostitution sting nets 6 arrests in Montgomery County

Top row, from left: Russell Frazier, Vincent Gaglione and Candace Lay. Bottom row, from left: Thomas Schwab, Rodney Woods and Michael Zbawiony
Credit: MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL

Crime & Law | Aug 31, 2018
By Breaking News Staff

Six people were arrested during an internet prostitution sting.

The operation, conducted in Harrison Twp. by the Montgomery County Regional Agencies Narcotics and Gun Enforcement task force, was focused on prostitution-related advertisements posted on various websites.

Undercover detectives took six people into custody who were arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of soliciting and possession of criminal tools. They are: Russell Frazier, 28; Vincent Gaglione, 56; Candace Lay, 37; Thomas Schwab, 55; Rodney Woods, 45; and Michael Zbawiony, 44.

Got a tip? Call our monitored 24-hour line, 937-259-2237, or send it to newsdesk@cmgohio.com.

