He traded teens e-cigs for illicit pics. Judge: ‘You took complete advantage of kids’

“It was a quid pro quo, it was something which you knew they couldn’t buy on their own,” she said. “You took complete advantage of kids.”

Before the sentencing, a mother of one of the girls said the incidents have had a big impact on her daughter and asked the judge to sentence Fowler to the maximum.

Fowler and his attorney filed documents before the sentencing that said that his dad died recently and that has caused him to act out. Montgomery said she wasn’t convinced that’s why he was in court.

Fowler was given about four months worth of jail time credit.

This wasn’t the first time Fowler was in trouble for talking with teenage girls. Fowler was previously sentenced to a suspended 180 days in a child enticement case in Clark County.