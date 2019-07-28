Pike County murders: George Wagner IV pre-trial scheduled for today

A pre-trial is scheduled today at 1:30 p.m. for George Wagner IV, 27, one of four homicide suspects in the 2016 murders of eight members of the Rhoden family.
>>Pike County murders: DeWine lays out charges in 2016 Rhoden family killings
George Wagner IV pleaded not guilty in his November 2018 arraignment to 22 charges, including aggravated murder, conspiracy, engaging in pattern of corrupt activity, tampering with evidence, unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, forgery, unauthorized use of property, interception of wire, oral or electronic communications, obstructing justice and aggravated burglary.
Each of the eight aggravated murder charges carries a death sentence specification.
>>Pike County murders: Second homicide suspect pleads not guilty to charges
The defense team request that George Wagner IV be allowed bond since he had no prior record and had been cooperative with authorities. However, prosecutors argued he and other murder suspects discussed getting revenge on investigators including Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, adding he was the “most vocal in making those threats.”
He was denied bail, and also waived his right to a speedy trial during the arraignment.
>>Timeline: The shocking events of he Pike County massacre
George Wagner IV, along with his brother Edward “Jake” Wagner and parents George “Billy” Wagner and Angela Wagner, were indicted in relation to the deaths of eight members of the Rhoden family in their mobile homes in rural Pike County. Three children of the family were found alive in two of the homes.
Edward “Jake” Wagner has a 2-year-old daughter with one of the victims who was not present when her mother was killed. There was allegedly a custody dispute over the girl.