Pike County murders: George Wagner IV pre-trial scheduled for today

The defense team request that George Wagner IV be allowed bond since he had no prior record and had been cooperative with authorities. However, prosecutors argued he and other murder suspects discussed getting revenge on investigators including Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, adding he was the “most vocal in making those threats.”

He was denied bail, and also waived his right to a speedy trial during the arraignment.

George Wagner IV, along with his brother Edward “Jake” Wagner and parents George “Billy” Wagner and Angela Wagner, were indicted in relation to the deaths of eight members of the Rhoden family in their mobile homes in rural Pike County. Three children of the family were found alive in two of the homes.

Edward “Jake” Wagner has a 2-year-old daughter with one of the victims who was not present when her mother was killed. There was allegedly a custody dispute over the girl.