Ex-city of Dayton employee pleads guilty to soliciting a bribe

Winburn’s is the third conviction among seven people indicted in the the federal government’s investigation of public corruption in the Dayton region.

RELATED: Indictments prompt city of Dayton to strengthen anti-fraud efforts

“I think with all these cases that have gone forward to sentencing it’s a sad day for everybody involved. It’s a sad day for the city of Dayton. It’s sad for the defendants,” Tabacchi said outside court.

He said Winburn is “a man that’s very accomplished. And it makes it all the more tragic that he decided to do this. He hasn’t thrown his life away by any stretch of the imagination, but he’s certainly made it a lot more difficult for himself and a lot more difficult for the city.”

Former Dayton city employee RoShawn Winburn (right) walks with his attorney David P. Williamson outside federal court in Dayton on Tuesday, where Winburn pleaded guilty to corruptly soliciting a bribe. STAFF PHOTO/Chuck Hamlin

Winburn is a former Huber Heights councilman who between 2014 and his firing last May served alternately as director of the city's of Dayton's Minority Business Assistance Center and as business and technical assistance administrator. While working as MBAC director Winburn had met "Individual A," identified in court documents as a business owner who had been unsuccessful in efforts to obtain city contracts, according to a statement of facts Winburn signed as part of his plea agreement.

Winburn had access to confidential city information about upcoming city contracts, cost and material estimates and other information that could give Individual A an advantage over other bidders.

RELATED: Dayton trying to end corruption in contracting

Between July 2015 and July 2016, in exchange for giving Individual A confidential information about an upcoming city of Dayton contract worth more than $5,000, Winburn accepted envelopes containing cash payments totaling more than $6,500, according to the statement of facts. The payments included an exchange of $2,000 for documents Winburn gave Individual A in a downtown Dayton bar, the statement of facts said.

Winburn was originally indicted and pleaded not guilty to three counts of honest services wire fraud, two counts of corruptly soliciting a bribe and one count of making a false statement to the FBI, all felonies.

Then-Interim U.S. Attorney Benjamin C. Glassman and Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI, Cincinnati division, announce indictment of Steve Rauch, Joyce Sutton Cameron and James Cameron in Dayton in October, 2019. LYNN HULSEY/Staff photo

The federal probe became public last April when the U.S. attorney unsealed secret indictments dating as far back as Winburn’s September 2018 indictment. Two of those indicted — former Dayton City Commissioner Joey D. Williams and former State Rep. Clayton Luckie — pleaded guilty and were sentenced to prison. Three others are awaiting trial after pleading not guilty, and one has not yet appeared in court to submit a plea.

RELATED: Three new indictments expand Dayton public corruption probe

Tabacchi said the federal government collected “dozens if not hundreds of hours of audio and video” in the public corruption investigation. He said the three convictions offer an opportunity for introspection on the part of government officials “to make sure that things like this don’t happen in the future.”

The city of Dayton hired the law firm Green and Green to do an internal investigation but has declined to provide public updates on that process, citing attorney-client privilege. Spokeswoman Toni Bankston said the city does not comment on personnel issues and so, because Winburn is a former employee, she declined comment.

RELATED: Former Dayton city commissioner Joey Williams sentenced to prison

Dayton’s Minority Business Assistance Center is a partnership with the state of Ohio’s Development Services office. Spokesman Todd Walker declined comment

Former Dayton City Commissioner Joey Williams (right) outside the federal building in Dayton Wednesday. Photo by Jim Otte.

Defendants await trial

Brian Higgins, 48, co-owner of Quincy's restaurant in Dayton, pleaded not guilty to three counts of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud, but has not submitted a plea on a superseding indictment on those same felony charges.

RELATED: Indictment: Businessman used money from insurance at casino for phone bill

Higgins is not a public official and unlike the others indicted in the probe his case does not involve public contracting.

The feds also indicted Steve Rauch, 64, owner of Steve Rauch Inc., former Trotwood Mayor Joyce Sutton Cameron, 71, owner of Green Star Trucking Inc. and her husband, James Cameron, 81, of Trotwood, who is an employee of Green Star and has not yet made an initial court appearance.

Steve Rauch, owner of Steve R. Rauch Inc., spoke exclusively with the Dayton Daily News about state illegal dumping charges he is facing and an ongoing federal investigation. DAN PASCIAK/STAFF

The three were each indicted on one of count conspiracy to commit mail fraud and six counts mail fraud, all felonies.

Rauch and Joyce Sutton Cameron pleaded not guilty and are scheduled to be tried March 2.

RELATED: State reviews status of trucking company after corruption indictment

Rauch is accused of using Green Star’s minority-owned status to win demolition contracts from the city of Dayton and other government entities between 2012 and 2014. He and the Camerons allegedly produced false documentation to make it appear Green Star had done work that Rauch completed, according to the indictment.

Other stories by Lynn Hulsey

Explore Convicted former Dayton lawmaker wants Trump to pardon him

Cause undetermined in Pennsylvania bus crash that killed Dayton girl

UDRI researchers discover cause of dangerous jet fuel contamination

State auditor finds multiple problems at Jefferson Township

Dayton girl’s death renews debate over seat belts on buses

How these cities are fighting blight, putting more homes on the market

Officials push to reverse declines at Dayton International Airport