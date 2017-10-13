Third arrest made in Shelby County shots fired incident

Deputies found a male who had been seriously injured from an assault. The deputies determined that in addition to the assault, as many as four shots had been fired, according to the sheriff’s statement.

Three suspects left before deputies arrived. Witnesses identified two of them as Dustin Seiber, 21, of Troy and Michael Butts, 28, of Piqua.

Both were apprehended in the area of the Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and booked into the Shelby County Jail on single counts of felonious assault. Deputies seized the suspect vehicle as well.

Combined Shape Caption Dustin Seiber (Courtesy/Shelby County Jail)

Deputies are still searching for the third suspect.

Combined Shape Caption Michael Butts (Courtesy/Shelby County Jail)

UPDATE @ 9:15 p.m. (Oct. 12)

A shooting reported tonight in Shelby County is under investigation.

According to initial reports, a male was grazed by a bullet during a fight by the Oak Tree Restaurant, 12111 state Route 363, near Minster. A manager there said people inside did not see anything.

A sheriff’s dispatcher said the shooting was under investigation and she could not give further information, including the time the shooting was reported.

Police radio traffic indicated the shooter used a 9 mm handgun and fired at others before fleeing in a vehicle described as a red minivan bearing no license plates.

FIRST REPORT

Crews were called tonight to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to initial reports, a male was grazed by a bullet during a fight in the 12,000 block of state Route 363.

