Third arrest made in Shelby County shots fired incident

Local News
By Breaking News Staff
Oct 13, 2017

UPDATE @ 6:55 p.m.: The third suspect sought in the Shelby County shots fired incident is in custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Matthew Boulden, 20, of Maryland, was apprehended with the assistance of Piqua police, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Boulden is in jail on one count of felonious assault. He is to be in court on Monday, according to online jail records.

UPDATE @ 11:45 a.m. (Oct. 13)

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were called about 7:50 p.m. Thursday because of a fight and gunfire, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found a male who had been seriously injured from an assault. The deputies determined that in addition to the assault, as many as four shots had been fired, according to the sheriff’s statement.

Three suspects left before deputies arrived. Witnesses identified two of them as Dustin Seiber, 21, of Troy and Michael Butts, 28, of Piqua.

Both were apprehended in the area of the Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and booked into the Shelby County Jail on single counts of felonious assault. Deputies seized the suspect vehicle as well.

Combined ShapeCaption
Dustin Seiber (Courtesy/Shelby County Jail)

Dustin Seiber (Courtesy/Shelby County Jail)

Combined ShapeCaption
Dustin Seiber (Courtesy/Shelby County Jail)

Deputies are still searching for the third suspect.

Combined ShapeCaption
Michael Butts (Courtesy/Shelby County Jail)

Michael Butts (Courtesy/Shelby County Jail)

Combined ShapeCaption
Michael Butts (Courtesy/Shelby County Jail)

UPDATE @ 9:15 p.m. (Oct. 12)

A shooting reported tonight in Shelby County is under investigation.

According to initial reports, a male was grazed by a bullet during a fight by the Oak Tree Restaurant, 12111 state Route 363, near Minster. A manager there said people inside did not see anything.

>>Judge: Kettering fatal shooting victim’s urn OK in court before trial

A sheriff’s dispatcher said the shooting was under investigation and she could not give further information, including the time the shooting was reported.

Police radio traffic indicated the shooter used a 9 mm handgun and fired at others before fleeing in a vehicle described as a red minivan bearing no license plates.

FIRST REPORT

Crews were called tonight to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to initial reports, a male was grazed by a bullet during a fight in the 12,000 block of state Route 363.

