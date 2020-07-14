X

Do you recognize this armed robbery suspect? Dayton Police need your help

news | July 14, 2020
By Micah Karr

Dayton Police detectives are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of the Universal 1 Credit Union on Harshman Road.

The robbery took place AT 12:40 p.m. Jan. 11, police said.

The suspect in the photo is thought to be between 50 and 60, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weigh 220 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he had a short white beard and glasses, police said. The suspect pointed a gun at tellers and customers while another suspect jumped over the counter.

If you recognize this suspect, call 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

