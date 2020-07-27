Crown Packaging announces expansion to West Carrollton

Crown Packaging Corp. is announcing a move into West Carrollton as the company expands into the food packaging retail space.
The packaging company said Monday it will expand to a 104,000-square-foot warehouse located at 217 S. Alex Road.
Crown will provide co-packaging, light assembly, warehousing and distribution services specifically for a retail food grade manufacturer, Crown said in a release. The manufacturer in question was not named.
With this expansion, Crown will have three plants in Ohio and two in Tennessee. The Crown headquarters and the company’s primary packaging plant will remain in Kettering.
“We are excited to support the retail food industry. We are finding that retail manufacturers in particular during this pandemic, view packaging outsourcing as a cost-effective alternative to expanding their own facilities and staff,” Tony Xidas, director of sales for Crown Packaging, said in the company’s announcement.
“Additionally, this industry must protect itself against supply chain disruptions. Using warehouse services to store raw materials and finished goods to eliminate production shutdowns is the additional security they require,” Xidas added.
Crown Packaging has a 50-year history providing short- and long-term full-service, co-packing, service parts packaging, warehousing and distribution services for automotive, truck, and retail manufacturing facilities in the US.