Dash cam shows Springfield police cruiser strike gunshot victim

Dash camera footage of a Springfield police cruiser striking a man who was lying in the street last weekend has been released.
Eric Eugene Cole, 42, died after a shooting incident on June 13, according to a release from the Springfield Police Division.
The initial officer responding to a shooting on South Center Boulevard on Sunday night did not see Cole lying in the street when they hit him with a cruiser, Springfield Division Police Chief Lee Graf said.
Officer Amanda Rosales was trying to read addresses on the houses as she was responding when she hit Cole, Graf said. She stopped immediately and began to render aid to Cole.
In the video, you see the police cruiser, driven by Rosales, making its way to the scene of the incident. As the cruiser pulls onto South Center Boulevard, you can see Cole lying on the left side of the road in a white shirt, with blood on it, and blue shorts.
The cruiser then strikes Cole and stops, the video shows.
The newspaper is not showing the cruiser strike Cole but is showing what happened immediately prior.
A second video shows a separate cruiser following behind Rosales. As the two pull up to the scene, Cole is shown lying on the left side in the road as the cruiser strikes him. Rosales then gets out of her cruiser and runs to aid Cole, as do other officers.
CareFlight transported Cole to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has not determined Cole’s cause of death at this time.
Rosales is on administrative leave and an internal investigation has begun, Graf said.