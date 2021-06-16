Dash cam shows Springfield police cruiser strike gunshot victim

The cruiser then strikes Cole and stops, the video shows.

The newspaper is not showing the cruiser strike Cole but is showing what happened immediately prior.

A second video shows a separate cruiser following behind Rosales. As the two pull up to the scene, Cole is shown lying on the left side in the road as the cruiser strikes him. Rosales then gets out of her cruiser and runs to aid Cole, as do other officers.

CareFlight transported Cole to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has not determined Cole’s cause of death at this time.

Rosales is on administrative leave and an internal investigation has begun, Graf said.