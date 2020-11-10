Dayton accounting firm makes executive team change

Kevin Weckesser has been named president at Brixey & Meyer, a Dayton accounting firm with offices in Cincinnati and Columbus.
Doug Meyer, the current president and CEO at Brixey & Meyer will remain as CEO with a continued focus on the company’s strategic initiatives and growth, the company said in a release.
The changes takes place Jan. 1.
“Kevin’s leadership and tenacity coupled with his high moral and ethical standards make him a perfect fit as our firm’s President,” said Meyer in a release.. “Kevin has earned unmatched trust and respect with our team members and clients. This promotion is a key component of our strategic plan and mission of driving a positive impact in the community.”
Weckesser joined Brixey & Meyer in 2010, following 13 years with Ernst & Young. Weckesser will be overseeing day to day operations of the firm by working closely with the service lines and leadership team to continue delivering value for clients and executing on the firm’s strategic growth plans, the company said.
“Our talented team brings so many diverse skillsets and unique experiences which are fueled by a passion to help our clients grow,” said Weckesser. “This has been a powerful formula for us, we are more than accountants. We work together with our clients to solve the challenges they are facing and drive sustainable success for their businesses. Additionally, our entire team is very active and having positive impacts each day in the communities we serve. The opportunity to lead such an amazing team and company as we continue to grow is a true honor.”
Weckesser is active in the region serving on the boards of trustees for Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, the Convention Center Facilities Authority of Dayton & Montgomery County and Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School. He is also a past Board Chair of both the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Muse Machine.