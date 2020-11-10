Dayton accounting firm makes executive team change

“Kevin’s leadership and tenacity coupled with his high moral and ethical standards make him a perfect fit as our firm’s President,” said Meyer in a release.. “Kevin has earned unmatched trust and respect with our team members and clients. This promotion is a key component of our strategic plan and mission of driving a positive impact in the community.”

Weckesser joined Brixey & Meyer in 2010, following 13 years with Ernst & Young. Weckesser will be overseeing day to day operations of the firm by working closely with the service lines and leadership team to continue delivering value for clients and executing on the firm’s strategic growth plans, the company said.