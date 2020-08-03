Dayton commemorates 75 years of peace between U.S. and Japan with bell ringing ceremony

The Dayton Sister City Committee and the Japan Committee of Sister Cities International are commemorating the 75th anniversary of peace between the United States and Japan since the dropping of the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
The commemoration will involve an international bell ringing via a virtual ceremony.
The first event will occur in Dayton’s sister city of Oiso, Japan on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 8:15 a.m., the exact moment the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima. The second event will be on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 11:02 a.m., the exact moment the atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki. Simultaneous events will occur in Dayton on Aug. 5 at 7:15 p.m., and on Aug. 8 at 10:02 p.m..
The event will be live-streamed via the Dayton Sister City Committee’s Facebook page.
Throughout the U.S. there are 455 sister city/state relationships with Japan, the largest single binational component within the worldwide network.
Dayton recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of the sister city relationship with Oiso, the oldest sister-city relationship between a city in Ohio and a city in Japan.