Dayton commemorates 75 years of peace between U.S. and Japan with bell ringing ceremony

The first event will occur in Dayton’s sister city of Oiso, Japan on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 8:15 a.m., the exact moment the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima. The second event will be on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 11:02 a.m., the exact moment the atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki. Simultaneous events will occur in Dayton on Aug. 5 at 7:15 p.m., and on Aug. 8 at 10:02 p.m..

The event will be live-streamed via the Dayton Sister City Committee’s Facebook page.