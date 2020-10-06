Dayton Daily News selects community leaders to help solve problems, focus coverage

Cassie Barlow, president and CEO of the Southwestern Ohio Council of Higher Education and retired Wright-Patterson Air Force Base commander, has returned to the board for a third tenure.

“I’m honored to serve on the Dayton Daily News Community Advisory Board again this year. The Dayton Daily News team has been open, honest and transparent about their goals and challenges and has taken all advice to heart. I’ve learned a lot about our hometown newspaper and am excited to learn more and contribute what I can over the next year,” said Barlow.

The board members provide editors and reporters input on coverage topics and story ideas.

“This board has become very important to us. The members of it over the past three years have given us important feedback on our work and encouraged us to cover topics they felt were vital for our community to improve,” Dayton Daily News Editor Jim Bebbington said.

The Dayton Daily News Path Forward coverage focuses on three areas: ensuring the safety and sustainability of the region’s drinking water; how Dayton Public Schools can become more of a positive force for change in the region; and what needs to happen for the local and regional economy and workforce to be more prosperous.

Race and other focus topics are being considered for an additional coverage area.

Board members also may lend their voices to issues critical to the community on the newspaper’s Ideas and Voices page, Community Impact Editor Amelia Robinson said.

“The solutions to the issues facing this community can be found in this community, and this board will help identify them,” Robinson said.

Here are the members of the advisory board:

Kémosiri A’akhutera, entrepreneur, Trep House

Richard Biehl, Dayton Police chief

Cassie Barlow, president and CEO, Southwestern Ohio Council of Higher Education

Bill Castro, co-owner, El Meson

Luis Chanaga, president, Sycamore Hospital/Kettering Health Network

Rusty Clifford, director of administration and operations, Montgomery County Educational Services Center

Daj’za Demmings, engineer/activist; CEO of Young Black Professionals

Samantha Elder, director of strategic initiatives and communication, ADAMHS Board for Montgomery County

Gene Fischer, Greene County sheriff

Vicki Edwards Giambrone, president, CBD Advisors

Kathy Harper, marketing vice president, Premier Health

Bernita McCann Hightower, president and CEO, Next Generation Fuel

Matthew Keener, co-owner, Keener Farm/Butcher’s Block

Jhansi Koduri, doctor and president, Miami Valley Area Physicians of Indian Origin

Steven L. Johnson, president, Sinclair Community College

Brian LaFreniere, senior director, Speedway

Brian O. Martin; executive director, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission

Maurice McDonald, director, PESystems Inc.

Jenny Michael, senior vice president for advocacy, CareSource

Rochonda L. Nenonene, assistant professor/co-director, Urban Teacher Academy, University of Dayton

Terry Posey, lawyer at Gottschlich & Portune and Miami Twp. trustee

Tom Raga; executive VP., DPL Inc

Erin Rhinehart, partner, Faruki PLL

Charlie Simms, president, Charles Simms Development Corp.

Dave Taylor, superintendent, Dayton Early College Academy

Adolfo Tornichio, judge, Greene County Juvenile Court

Karen Townsend, president, KTownsend Consulting

Terra Williams, director of health promotion, Public Health- Dayton & Montgomery County