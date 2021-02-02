Dayton Fire Department vehicle involved in crash at state Route 4

A Dayton Fire Department vehicle was rear-ended after stopping to assist with a crash at state Route 4 and Stanley Avenue. The officer was out of his vehicle and was not injured. State Route 4 is closed in the area.
Initial reports show that the officer was responding to a crash involving a vehicle into a wall. Two ambulances responded to the crash and transported two people from the scene, dispatchers said.
Injuries were non-life threatening, officials on the scene reported. The cause of the two crashes are unknown.