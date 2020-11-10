Dayton library to require masks, no exceptions

“We know this is an inconvenience for some, but we must do all that we can to stay safe and keep our doors open,” she said. “Of most importance to us is to be able to continue to allow patrons access to our materials, staff and technology.”

Patrons with medical issues who cannot wear masks will be able to use expanded curbside services that include copying, printing, faxing and scanning, Farrell said. The library charges for these services, and patrons will be required to produce exact change.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused state funding for public libraries to decrease for next year. Dayton Metro library's funding will drop more than $1.8 million. Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

The library has 24/7 online service and assistance through its AskMe Desk, officials say, and some patrons may qualify for homebound services. Children 6 and older have been required to wear masks, and that policy is not changing.

Patrons can use curbside services by calling the AskMe Line at 937-463-2665.

The line is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The library’s website is www.DaytonMetroLibrary.org.

Overall, library patrons have been incredibly supportive of the city of Dayton’s mask mandate and public health recommendations, Farrell said.