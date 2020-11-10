Dayton library to require masks, no exceptions

The Dayton Metro Library will require patrons to wear masks at all times with virtually no exceptions, starting today, as COVID-19 cases surge locally and across the state.
The library system has required patrons to wear a mask inside its 18 facilities at all times unless they have a medical exemption or they are actively consuming food or beverages.
But the library is eliminating the medical exemption, and people who are unable to wear masks for medical reasons will be directed to use services that are curbside, over-the-phone or through its website.
Credit: JIM NOELKER
The library also will no longer allow people to consume food and beverages in its facilities as it tries to follow stricter guidance from public health officials, said Diane Farrell, director of external relations and development with the Dayton Metro Library.
“We know this is an inconvenience for some, but we must do all that we can to stay safe and keep our doors open,” she said. “Of most importance to us is to be able to continue to allow patrons access to our materials, staff and technology.”
Patrons with medical issues who cannot wear masks will be able to use expanded curbside services that include copying, printing, faxing and scanning, Farrell said. The library charges for these services, and patrons will be required to produce exact change.
Credit: JIM NOELKER
The library has 24/7 online service and assistance through its AskMe Desk, officials say, and some patrons may qualify for homebound services. Children 6 and older have been required to wear masks, and that policy is not changing.
Patrons can use curbside services by calling the AskMe Line at 937-463-2665.
The line is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The library’s website is www.DaytonMetroLibrary.org.
Overall, library patrons have been incredibly supportive of the city of Dayton’s mask mandate and public health recommendations, Farrell said.
Credit: JIM NOELKER