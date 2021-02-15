Dayton Mall-area auto lot property transferred for $500K

Matt Castrucci has 17 acres on Malls Park Drive for his auto dealerships. A move to 37 acres near Byers and Lyons roads would double his space. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

He said then he had a contract on land northeast of Byers and Lyons. One half of the property had the business zoning he needed for a dealership move, but the other part of the property did not, he said then.

“Space-wise, I have to do something,” he said at the time. “I realize that I (the dealership property) look older here. Everything needs an update for sure. I want to move.”

Rezoning for the area was approved in 2019.