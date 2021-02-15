Dayton Mall-area auto lot property transferred for $500K

Ownership of auto dealership property near the Dayton Mall has shifted between limited liability companies controlled by Castrucci family members.
Just over an acre at 3035 Miamisburg-Centerville Road — which also has an address of 3013 Mall Park Drive — was transferred from CAS Holdings Limited to Mall Park Properties LLC for $500,000 last week, local records show.
Matthew Castrucci is the agent for Mall Park Properties while Stephen Castrucci signed for the CAS Holdings entity in 2003, according to state business filings.
The site is home to Castrucci’s “Auto Mall.”
Matt Castrucci told the Dayton Daily News in November 2017 that his group of auto dealerships was planning a move from Mall Park Drive in the Dayton Mall area southwest to a new location on 37 acres near Byers and Lyons roads, to an area where the dealer’s space would effectively double.
He said then he had a contract on land northeast of Byers and Lyons. One half of the property had the business zoning he needed for a dealership move, but the other part of the property did not, he said then.
“Space-wise, I have to do something,” he said at the time. “I realize that I (the dealership property) look older here. Everything needs an update for sure. I want to move.”
Rezoning for the area was approved in 2019.